Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .255.
- In 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
- Lynn (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
