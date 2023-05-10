Edward Olivares and his .378 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (51 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Chicago White Sox and Lance Lynn on May 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the White Sox.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .255.
  • In 18 of 28 games this year (64.3%) Olivares has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
  • In 28 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • Olivares has driven in a run in seven games this season (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored a run in 11 games this year, with multiple runs four times.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The White Sox pitching staff leads MLB with a collective 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 5.60 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (60 total, 1.6 per game).
  • Lynn (1-4 with a 6.86 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 39 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the White Sox, his eighth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Friday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • This season, the 35-year-old ranks 74th in ERA (6.86), 67th in WHIP (1.525), and sixth in K/9 (11.4) among pitchers who qualify.
