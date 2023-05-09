The Chicago White Sox (12-24) will look to Gavin Sheets, on a two-game homer streak, against the Kansas City Royals (10-26) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday, at Kauffman Stadium.

The White Sox will give the nod to Lucas Giolito (1-2) versus the Royals and Jordan Lyles (0-5).

Royals vs. White Sox Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Giolito - CHW (1-2, 3.67 ERA) vs Lyles - KC (0-5, 6.47 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Lyles

Lyles (0-5 with a 6.47 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 40 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Royals, his eighth of the season.

His most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the righty went five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing six hits.

In seven games this season, the 32-year-old has a 6.47 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .256 to opposing hitters.

Lyles has recorded one quality start this season.

Lyles is looking to pick up his seventh start of five or more innings this year in this game.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Lucas Giolito

The White Sox's Giolito (1-2) will make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run in seven innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.

The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with a 3.67 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .230.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Giolito has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

The 28-year-old's 3.67 ERA ranks 38th, 1.104 WHIP ranks 24th, and 8.9 K/9 ranks 34th among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

