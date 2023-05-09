Royals vs. White Sox: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Luis Robert and Bobby Witt Jr. will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.
The favored White Sox have -145 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +120. The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.
Royals vs. White Sox Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|White Sox
|-145
|+120
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Royals Recent Betting Performance
- The Royals have played as the underdog in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 4-4 in those contests.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Royals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
Explore More About This Game
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- The Royals have been victorious in 10, or 30.3%, of the 33 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Kansas City has won six of its 24 games, or 25%, when it's the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- The Royals have an implied victory probability of 45.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
- Kansas City and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 18 of its 36 opportunities.
- The Royals have played just two games with a spread this season and split those games 1-1 ATS.
Royals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|4-16
|6-10
|4-13
|6-12
|8-18
|2-7
