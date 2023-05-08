Dylan Cease and Zack Greinke are the projected starters when the Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals face off on Monday at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals' 32 home runs rank 23rd in Major League Baseball.

Kansas City ranks 20th in the majors with a .384 team slugging percentage.

The Royals rank 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

Kansas City has scored the 26th-most runs in baseball this season with just 136 (3.9 per game).

The Royals are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 29th with an OBP of .297.

The Royals rank 18th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Kansas City averages the 16th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Kansas City has the 29th-ranked ERA (5.64) in the majors this season.

Royals pitchers have a 1.466 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Royals will send Greinke (1-4) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

He has earned a quality start one time in seven starts this season.

In seven starts this season, Greinke has lasted five or more innings six times, with an average of 5.1 innings per appearance.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics L 5-4 Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics W 5-1 Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger 5/12/2023 Brewers - Away Ryan Yarbrough Corbin Burnes 5/13/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Greinke Colin Rea

