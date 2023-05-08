Nick Pratto -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on May 8 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run and three walks.

Pratto has reached base via a hit in seven games this year (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

He has homered in one game this season.

Pratto has an RBI in three of 11 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored at least one run four times this season (36.4%), including one multi-run game.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 3 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

