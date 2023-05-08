MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. White Sox - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez has seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 12 walks while batting .200.
- Melendez has picked up a hit in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple hits five times.
- In 9.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Melendez has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (22.6%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.9%).
- In 10 games this year (32.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.50).
- White Sox pitchers combine to surrender 58 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (second-most in baseball).
- Cease (2-1) takes the mound for the White Sox in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.58 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 43 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander went five innings against the Minnesota Twins, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.58 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.443 WHIP ranks 60th, and 11 K/9 ranks 10th.
