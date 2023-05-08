On Monday, Jackie Bradley Jr. (.318 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points above season-long percentage) and the Kansas City Royals face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Athletics.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023

Monday, May 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate

Bradley is batting .164 with three doubles and five walks.

Bradley has picked up a hit in eight games this season (32.0%), including one multi-hit game.

In 25 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Bradley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (20.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

