Player prop bet options for Brent Rooker, Vinnie Pasquantino and others are listed when the Oakland Athletics visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has put up 35 hits with 11 doubles, six home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 16 runs.

He has a .282/.384/.516 slash line on the year.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Athletics May. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Athletics May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 vs. Orioles May. 3 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 32 hits with five doubles, three triples, six home runs, eight walks and 15 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.

He's slashing .234/.276/.445 on the year.

Witt Jr. takes a four-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .240 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics May. 6 1-for-6 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Orioles May. 3 1-for-4 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has collected 29 hits with four doubles, 10 home runs and 18 walks. He has driven in 26 runs.

He has a .330/.445/.716 slash line on the year.

Rooker hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and four RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 6 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 at Royals May. 5 3-for-5 2 1 3 7 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Mariners May. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Mariners May. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has recorded 35 hits with eight doubles, a triple and four walks. He has driven in 16 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .273/.340/.352 slash line so far this year.

Ruiz has picked up at least one hit in eight straight games. During his last 10 games he is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, a walk and seven RBI.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 6 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 1 at Royals May. 5 3-for-6 3 0 0 4 2 vs. Mariners May. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Mariners May. 3 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 2 vs. Mariners May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

