Sunday's contest features the Kansas City Royals (8-26) and the Oakland Athletics (8-26) matching up at Kauffman Stadium (on May 7) at 2:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-5 victory for the Royals, who is slightly favored based on our model.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Athletics will send Mason Miller (0-1) to the mound, while Ryan Yarbrough (0-4) will answer the bell for the Royals.

Royals vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Royals 6, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 10 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have posted a mark of 2-6.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.

The previous 10 Royals games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Royals have been victorious in eight, or 25.8%, of the 31 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious eight times in 31 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 26 in baseball scoring 3.9 runs per game (131 total runs).

The Royals have the 29th-ranked ERA (5.78) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule