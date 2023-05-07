The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 0-for-1 last time out, take on Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Pratto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nick Pratto At The Plate

  • Pratto has a double, a home run and three walks while batting .343.
  • Pratto has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (six of 10), with multiple hits four times (40.0%).
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • In two games this year, Pratto has picked up an RBI, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored at least once three times this season (30.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 57 total home runs at a clip of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
  • Miller (0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
  • His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander went seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .173 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.