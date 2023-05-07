Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, battle Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Royals vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|Royals vs Athletics Player Props
|Royals vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Royals vs Athletics
|Royals vs Athletics Odds
Nate Eaton At The Plate
- Eaton has while batting .040.
- Eaton produced a hit in one of 13 games so far this season.
- He has not gone deep in his 13 games this season.
- Eaton has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in one of 13 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in the league.
- The Athletics' 7.29 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 57 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Miller (0-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his fourth start of the season. He has a 3.52 ERA in 15 1/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings without allowing a hit.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 3.52 ERA and 10 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .173 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.