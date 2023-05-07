Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Jackie Bradley Jr. -- batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the hill, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate
- Bradley has three doubles and five walks while hitting .154.
- Bradley has had a base hit in seven of 24 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 24 games this year.
- Bradley has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In five of 24 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|13
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.29 team ERA ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
- The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.7 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Miller (0-1) out for his fourth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
