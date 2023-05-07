Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .538 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Mason Miller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is hitting .255 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight walks.
- Olivares has gotten a hit in 17 of 27 games this season (63.0%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (25.9%).
- In 27 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this season (37.0%), including three games with multiple runs (11.1%).
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|5 (35.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (30.8%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (53.8%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (38.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 57 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in baseball).
- Miller (0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners, when he went seven scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .173 batting average against him.
