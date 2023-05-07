Bobby Witt Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Bobby Witt Jr. -- 1-for-6 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Mason Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-6 in his previous game against the Athletics.
Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Mason Miller
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate
- Witt Jr. is batting .234 with five doubles, three triples, six home runs and eight walks.
- Witt Jr. is batting .240 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 20 of 33 games this season (60.6%), with at least two hits on eight occasions (24.2%).
- In 18.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 13 games this season (39.4%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 57.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (62.5%)
|5 (29.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|10 (58.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|4 (23.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (12.5%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 29th in MLB with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 7.29 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (57 total, 1.7 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Athletics, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 3.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander threw seven scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.52, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are batting .173 against him.
