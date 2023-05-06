Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Athletics - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Saturday, Vinnie Pasquantino (on the back of going 1-for-3 with an RBI) and the Kansas City Royals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate
- Pasquantino leads Kansas City with 35 hits and an OBP of .383, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .529.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 41st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
- Pasquantino enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with one homer.
- Pasquantino has gotten at least one hit in 69.7% of his games this season (23 of 33), with more than one hit eight times (24.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, Pasquantino has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 15 times this year (45.5%), including one multi-run game.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|11 (64.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (56.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (25.0%)
|7 (41.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (31.3%)
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 7.39 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.7 per game (most in the league).
- Waldichuk (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 7.26 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .307 against him.
