Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals will square off against the Oakland Athletics and Esteury Ruiz on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Royals vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals are 24th in baseball with 29 home runs. They average 0.9 per game.

Kansas City's .382 slugging percentage is 20th in MLB.

The Royals rank 24th in MLB with a .233 batting average.

Kansas City scores the fifth-fewest runs in baseball (127 total, 3.8 per game).

The Royals rank 29th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .293.

The Royals strike out 8.8 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The pitching staff for Kansas City has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Kansas City has a 5.81 team ERA that ranks 29th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Royals average baseball's fourth-worst WHIP (1.495).

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brady Singer (2-3) takes the mound for the Royals in his seventh start of the season. He has an 8.49 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Minnesota Twins, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up five hits.

Singer has collected one quality start this year.

Singer heads into the game with five outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Twins L 8-4 Away Brady Singer Sonny Gray 5/2/2023 Orioles L 11-7 Home Ryan Yarbrough Tyler Wells 5/3/2023 Orioles W 6-0 Home Zack Greinke Kyle Gibson 5/4/2023 Orioles L 13-10 Home Jordan Lyles Grayson Rodriguez 5/5/2023 Athletics L 12-8 Home Brad Keller Kyle Muller 5/6/2023 Athletics - Home Brady Singer Ken Waldichuk 5/7/2023 Athletics - Home Ryan Yarbrough Mason Miller 5/8/2023 White Sox - Home Zack Greinke Dylan Cease 5/9/2023 White Sox - Home Jordan Lyles Lucas Giolito 5/10/2023 White Sox - Home Brad Keller Lance Lynn 5/11/2023 White Sox - Home Brady Singer Mike Clevinger

