Held from May 4- 7, Rory McIlroy will play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to place a wager on McIlroy at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Rory McIlroy Insights

McIlroy has finished below par on eight occasions, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 16 rounds.

McIlroy has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

McIlroy has finished in the top five once in his past five appearances.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five tournaments, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 10 -9 274 3 13 7 9 $26.6M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The past nine times McIlroy has played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard two times. He's also placed among the top five five times and the top 10 eight times. His average finish at the event is sixth.

In his last nine attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

McIlroy last competed at this event in 2022 and finished fifth.

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

The courses that McIlroy has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,318 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

McIlroy's Last Time Out

McIlroy shot poorly on the eight par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.13 strokes to finish in the 31st percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Masters Tournament, which landed him in the seventh percentile among all competitors.

McIlroy was better than 75% of the golfers at the Masters Tournament on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

McIlroy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, worse than the field average of 1.9.

On the eight par-3s at the Masters Tournament, McIlroy recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.5).

McIlroy carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the field average of 3.5 on the 20 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

In that most recent outing, McIlroy's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse eight times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

McIlroy finished the Masters Tournament with a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.8 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the Masters Tournament, McIlroy recorded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.3.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

