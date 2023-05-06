Top Player Prop Bets for Phillies vs. Red Sox on May 6, 2023
Check out what player prop bet options are available when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Phillies vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Bailey Falter Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Falter Stats
- The Phillies will hand the ball to Bailey Falter (0-5) for his seventh start of the season.
- He has started six games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- In six starts this season, Falter has lasted five or more innings four times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.
Falter Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|4.1
|8
|4
|4
|3
|3
|vs. Mariners
|Apr. 25
|6.0
|6
|4
|3
|7
|0
|at White Sox
|Apr. 18
|7.0
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|at Reds
|Apr. 13
|4.2
|8
|5
|5
|4
|1
|vs. Reds
|Apr. 8
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bailey Falter's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Alec Bohm Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Bohm Stats
- Alec Bohm has 33 hits with seven doubles, three home runs and 11 walks. He has driven in 24 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .270/.341/.402 so far this season.
- Bohm brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with three walks and three RBI.
Bohm Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|May. 1
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Astros
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Alec Bohm or other Phillies players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 32 hits with eight doubles, 11 home runs, 11 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashed .242/.306/.553 on the season.
- Devers brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Phillies
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 4
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|7
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Rafael Devers or other Red Sox players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.