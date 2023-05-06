Patrick Cantlay is part of the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 16 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 18 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score seven times and a top-10 score eight times in his last 20 rounds.

Cantlay has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in eight of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 13 times.

Cantlay has finished in the top five in three of his past five events.

Cantlay has finished within three shots of the leader in three of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score five times.

Cantlay is aiming for his sixth finish in a row in the top 20 this week.

Cantlay has made the cut in five tournaments in a row.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 12 -11 274 1 17 8 10 $12.3M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Cantlay finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2021.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 228 yards longer than the average course Cantlay has played in the past year (7,310 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -5 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 73rd percentile of competitors.

His 3.8-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 94th percentile of the field.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the RBC Heritage, Cantlay shot better than 70% of the competitors (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Cantlay fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Cantlay carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (two).

Cantlay's 13 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the tournament average (6.2).

In that most recent tournament, Cantlay's par-4 performance (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Cantlay ended the RBC Heritage outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Cantlay finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +1200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.