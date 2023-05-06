MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .487 in his past 10 games, including five extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .200 with seven doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Melendez is batting .350 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

In 16 of 29 games this season (55.2%) Melendez has had a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (17.2%).

In 10.3% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish.

Melendez has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 7 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings