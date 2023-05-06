Matt Duffy -- 1-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the mound, on May 6 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Athletics.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Duffy At The Plate

  • Duffy is hitting .348 with three doubles, a home run and four walks.
  • Duffy has picked up a hit in 11 of 18 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one game this year.
  • In four games this year, Duffy has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (16.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 10
6 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (10.0%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (10.0%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (7.39).
  • Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (55 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.26 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Sunday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.26, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
