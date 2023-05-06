The Kansas City Royals and Bobby Witt Jr. (.378 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Ken Waldichuk and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is batting .237 with five doubles, three triples, five home runs and eight walks.

In 59.4% of his 32 games this season, Witt Jr. has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 12 games this year (37.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 56.3% of his games this season (18 of 32), he has scored, and in three of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 16 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%) 5 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%) 9 (56.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 6 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings