The Kansas City Royals (8-24) host the Oakland Athletics (6-26) to start a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium, with first pitch at 8:10 PM ET on Friday. The Royals are on the back of a series defeat to the Orioles, and the Athletics a series loss to the Mariners.

The probable pitchers are Brad Keller (2-2) for the Royals and Kyle Muller (0-2) for the Athletics.

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Probable Pitchers: Keller - KC (2-2, 3.56 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-2, 6.28 ERA)

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brad Keller

The Royals will hand the ball to Keller (2-2) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 1/3 innings against the Minnesota Twins.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 3.56 and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .226 in six games this season.

He has earned a quality start one time in six starts this season.

Keller has started six games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings three times. He averages 5.0 innings per appearance.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 0-2 with a 6.28 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the lefty threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .339 against him.

So far this season, Muller has not registered a quality start.

Muller will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 4.7 frames per outing.

