The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals, on Friday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are the favorite in this one, at -145, while the underdog Athletics have +120 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 9.5 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Royals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Royals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSKC
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Venue: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Royals -145 +120 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Recent Betting Performance

  • The Royals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Royals and their opponents are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Royals' last 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Royals Betting Records & Stats

  • The Royals have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
  • Kansas City has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Royals have an implied win probability of 59.2%.
  • Kansas City has combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times this season for a 16-14-2 record against the over/under.
  • The Royals have had a spread set for only two games this season, and went 1-1-0 ATS.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
2-14 6-10 3-13 5-10 6-18 2-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.