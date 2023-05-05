The Kansas City Royals, including Edward Olivares and his .550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares has six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks while batting .267.
  • Olivares has reached base via a hit in 16 games this season (of 25 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
  • In 25 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • In seven games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in 36.0% of his games this season (nine of 25), with two or more runs three times (12.0%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
  • The Athletics have a 7.37 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Athletics allow the most home runs in baseball (54 total, 1.7 per game).
  • Muller (0-2) takes the mound for the Athletics in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.28 ERA in 28 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Cincinnati Reds, the lefty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.28, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .339 against him.
