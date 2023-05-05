Need more college softball in your life? Well, you're in luck. The NCAA softball schedule on Friday, May 5 includes nine games that can be watched on Fubo. For a complete list, along with info on how to watch or live stream every pitch, see the article below.

Watch Maryland at Illinois Softball

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch New Mexico at UNLV Softball

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Oklahoma at Oklahoma State Softball

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Iowa at Wisconsin Softball

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Arizona State at Oregon State Softball

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Boise State at Fresno State Softball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Utah at Oregon Softball

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch California at Arizona Softball

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Washington at Stanford Softball

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Every team's journey toward the Women's College World Series begins with the NCAA Tournament selection show on Sunday, May 14 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2. Tournament play kicks off the next weekend with Regionals action from May 18-21, followed by Super Regionals from May 25-28, and culminates with the Women's College World Series from June 1-9, taking place at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.