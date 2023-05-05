In Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers square off.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

In games Boston shoots better than 47.3% from the field, it is 38-4 overall.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics score 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (46.3%).

This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers score an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are scoring 120.5 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 115.4 points per contest.

In home games, Boston is surrendering 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than when playing on the road (112.4).

In home games, the Celtics are averaging 0.4 more treys per game (16.2) than away from home (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

76ers Home & Away Comparison

At home the 76ers score 114.2 points per game, two less than away (116.2). On defense they allow 109.5 points per game at home, 2.8 less than away (112.3).

At home the 76ers are picking up 25.7 assists per game, 1.1 more than away (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

