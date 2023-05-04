How to Watch the Royals vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Baltimore Orioles versus Kansas City Royals game on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ryan Mountcastle and Vinnie Pasquantino.
Royals vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Location: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: Kauffman Stadium
Royals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Royals' 25 home runs rank 26th in MLB this season.
- Kansas City ranks 26th in the majors with a .363 team slugging percentage.
- The Royals rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
- Kansas City has scored 109 runs (just 3.5 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Royals have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks last in the league.
- The Royals rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.
- Kansas City has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- Kansas City has the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.
- The Royals rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.436 WHIP this season.
Royals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jordan Lyles (0-5) will take to the mound for the Royals and make his seventh start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Friday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed seven hits in four innings against the Minnesota Twins.
- In six starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Lyles has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.9 innings per outing.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Royals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Twins
|L 8-6
|Away
|Jordan Lyles
|Pablo Lopez
|4/29/2023
|Twins
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brad Keller
|Bailey Ober
|4/30/2023
|Twins
|L 8-4
|Away
|Brady Singer
|Sonny Gray
|5/2/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Tyler Wells
|5/3/2023
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Kyle Gibson
|5/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Grayson Rodriguez
|5/5/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brad Keller
|Kyle Muller
|5/6/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Brady Singer
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/7/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Ryan Yarbrough
|Mason Miller
|5/8/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Zack Greinke
|Dylan Cease
|5/9/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Home
|Jordan Lyles
|Lucas Giolito
