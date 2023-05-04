Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (20-10) versus the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 4.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will get the nod for the Royals.
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.
- When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have won in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.
- Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (109 total).
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Twins
|L 8-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|April 29
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Brad Keller vs Bailey Ober
|April 30
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|May 2
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|W 6-0
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|-
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
|May 9
|White Sox
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Lucas Giolito
