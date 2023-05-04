Thursday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (20-10) versus the Kansas City Royals (8-23) at Kauffman Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on May 4.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound, while Jordan Lyles (0-5) will get the nod for the Royals.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have won in eight, or 26.7%, of the 30 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Kansas City has been victorious two times in 13 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Royals have a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB action averaging 3.5 runs per game (109 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule