Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nick Pratto, who went 3-for-4 with a double last time in action, take on Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double) against the Orioles.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Pratto At The Plate
- Pratto is batting .400 with a double and two walks.
- In 71.4% of his games this season (five of seven), Pratto has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (42.9%) he recorded more than one.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Pratto has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in one of seven games.
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|2 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (100.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (66.7%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 35 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in the league).
- The Orioles are sending Rodriguez (1-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 24 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
