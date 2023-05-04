The Kansas City Royals, including Bobby Witt Jr. (.196 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Grayson Rodriguez
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Explore More About This Game

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is batting .222 with four doubles, three triples, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Witt Jr. has gotten a hit in 18 of 31 games this season (58.1%), with more than one hit on seven occasions (22.6%).
  • He has hit a home run in five games this season (16.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Witt Jr. has driven in a run in 11 games this year (35.5%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 17 games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 16
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (62.5%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (18.8%)
8 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is 10th in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
  • The Orioles rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (35 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Rodriguez makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.07 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 24 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
  • The 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.07, with 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.
