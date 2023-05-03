Player props can be found for Adley Rutschman and Vinnie Pasquantino, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles visit the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 30 hits with nine doubles, five home runs, 17 walks and 11 RBI.

He's slashed .275/.378/.495 so far this season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 at Twins Apr. 30 3-for-4 1 0 2 4 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has 27 hits with four doubles, two triples, five home runs, seven walks and 11 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .221/.264/.410 slash line so far this year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles May. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Twins Apr. 30 0-for-5 1 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Gibson Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Gibson Stats

Kyle Gibson (4-0) will take the mound for the Orioles, his seventh start of the season.

In six starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Gibson has five starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 5.7 innings per outing.

The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Gibson Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Tigers Apr. 27 4.1 8 3 3 3 2 vs. Tigers Apr. 22 6.1 2 1 1 11 3 at White Sox Apr. 15 5.1 7 4 4 1 2 vs. Athletics Apr. 10 6.1 5 1 1 4 3 at Rangers Apr. 4 7.0 6 2 2 5 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has five doubles, four home runs, 25 walks and 18 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashed .315/.437/.472 so far this season.

Rutschman has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .500 with three doubles, three walks and two RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Royals May. 2 4-for-5 3 0 1 6 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 at Tigers Apr. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 0 0 1 2

Jorge Mateo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Mateo Stats

Jorge Mateo has 26 hits with five doubles, six home runs, six walks and 18 RBI. He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashing .338/.384/.636 so far this season.

Mateo enters this game looking to extend his eight-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .294 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Mateo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals May. 2 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 30 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers Apr. 29 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 at Tigers Apr. 27 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 2

