Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (20-9) and the Kansas City Royals (7-23) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 3.

The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (0-4, 6.10 ERA).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, Kansas City has won two of 15 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (103 total runs).

Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Royals Schedule