Royals vs. Orioles Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 3
Wednesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (20-9) and the Kansas City Royals (7-23) at Kauffman Stadium should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-5, with the Orioles coming out on top. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on May 3.
The Orioles will give the nod to Kyle Gibson (4-0, 3.93 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Royals will counter with Zack Greinke (0-4, 6.10 ERA).
Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Orioles 6, Royals 5.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Royals Injury Report
|Orioles vs Royals Betting Trends & Stats
|Orioles vs Royals Player Props
|Orioles vs Royals Pitching Matchup
Royals Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Kansas City and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Royals' past 10 games.
- The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This year, Kansas City has won two of 15 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Kansas City is No. 28 in MLB play scoring 3.4 runs per game (103 total runs).
- Royals pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.65 ERA this year, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 27
|@ Twins
|L 7-1
|Zack Greinke vs Tyler Mahle
|April 28
|@ Twins
|L 8-6
|Jordan Lyles vs Pablo Lopez
|April 29
|@ Twins
|W 3-2
|Brad Keller vs Bailey Ober
|April 30
|@ Twins
|L 8-4
|Brady Singer vs Sonny Gray
|May 2
|Orioles
|L 11-7
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Tyler Wells
|May 3
|Orioles
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Kyle Gibson
|May 4
|Orioles
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Grayson Rodriguez
|May 5
|Athletics
|-
|Brad Keller vs Kyle Muller
|May 6
|Athletics
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 7
|Athletics
|-
|Ryan Yarbrough vs Mason Miller
|May 8
|White Sox
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Dylan Cease
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.