Nick Pratto -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Orioles.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Pratto At The Plate

Pratto has two walks while batting .333.

This season, Pratto has totaled at least one hit in four of six games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Pratto has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has not scored a run this season.

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 3 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

