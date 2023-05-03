MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .472 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

MJ Melendez At The Plate

Melendez is hitting .177 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 11 walks.

Melendez has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits on four occasions (15.4%).

In 11.5% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 26.9% of his games this year, Melendez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in eight of 26 games (30.8%), including multiple runs twice.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings