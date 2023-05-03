Edward Olivares -- with a slugging percentage of .575 in his past 10 games, including seven extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Edward Olivares At The Plate

  • Olivares is batting .276 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and six walks.
  • Olivares has gotten a hit in 16 of 24 games this year (66.7%), including seven multi-hit games (29.2%).
  • He has homered in two of 24 games played this year, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • In seven games this season, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once nine times this season (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (12.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 13
4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (92.3%)
3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%)
1 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.32).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs given up (34 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (4-0 with a 3.93 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 34 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his seventh of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 35-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 45th, 1.311 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 61st among qualifying pitchers this season.
