The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI last time in action, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate

Pasquantino leads Kansas City in OBP (.385), slugging percentage (.500) and total hits (29) this season.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 26th in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 65.5% of his games this season (19 of 29), Pasquantino has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

In five games this year, he has hit a home run (17.2%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).

In eight games this season (27.6%), Pasquantino has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run 12 times this year (41.4%), including one multi-run game.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 16 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (37.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (56.3%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (25.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (31.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings