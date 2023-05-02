Tuesday's contest features the Baltimore Orioles (19-9) and the Kansas City Royals (7-22) facing off at Kauffman Stadium in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Orioles according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on May 2.

The Orioles will call on Tyler Wells (1-1) against the Royals and Ryan Yarbrough (0-3).

Royals vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSKC

Royals vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 4, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Royals Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Royals have a record of 3-7.

When it comes to the total, Kansas City and its foes are 3-6-1 in its last 10 contests.

The Royals have covered the runline in the one of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Kansas City has come away with a win two times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +140 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the second-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 3.3 runs per game (96 total).

The Royals have the 28th-ranked ERA (5.46) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule