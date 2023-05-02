The Kansas City Royals, including Nicky Lopez (.269 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate

Lopez is hitting .200 with three doubles, a triple and eight walks.

In nine of 24 games this season (37.5%), Lopez has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

In six games this year, Lopez has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in three of 24 games (12.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 14 3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (35.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings