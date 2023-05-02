MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MJ Melendez -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 with a double against the Twins.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
MJ Melendez At The Plate
- Melendez is hitting .174 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 walks.
- Melendez has gotten at least one hit in 48.0% of his games this season (12 of 25), with at least two hits four times (16.0%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 25 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.
- Melendez has driven home a run in six games this season (24.0%), including more than one RBI in 12.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In seven games this year (28.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|13
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.23).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Wells (1-1) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks 23rd, .724 WHIP ranks first, and 7.1 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
