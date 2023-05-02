Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate

  • Isbel is hitting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.
  • This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.
  • Isbel has had an RBI in six games this year.
  • He has scored at least one run five times this season (21.7%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 14
6 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (35.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wells (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.