Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Orioles - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Kyle Isbel -- hitting .147 with three doubles, a triple, two walks and three RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on May 2 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate
- Isbel is hitting .188 with seven doubles, a triple and four walks.
- This year, Isbel has totaled at least one hit in 13 of 23 games (56.5%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has not gone deep in his 23 games this year.
- Isbel has had an RBI in six games this year.
- He has scored at least one run five times this season (21.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (14.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (14.3%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.5 K/9, the eighth-best in the league.
- The Orioles have a 4.23 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wells (1-1 with a 2.79 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks 23rd in ERA (2.79), first in WHIP (.724), and 58th in K/9 (7.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.