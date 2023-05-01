Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, May 1 showcases the New Jersey Devils hosting the New York Rangers at Prudential Center at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG. The series is tied 3-3. The Rangers are the underdog (-105) in this decisive matchup against the Devils (-115).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which squad will take home the victory in Monday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Devils vs. Rangers Predictions for Monday

Our model for this matchup calls for a final score of Devils 4, Rangers 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-115)

Devils (-115) Computer Predicted Total: 6.1

6.1 Computer Predicted Spread: Devils (-0.7)

Devils Splits and Trends

The Devils have finished 14-8-22 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 52-22-8.

New Jersey has 42 points (19-6-4) in the 29 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the 13 times this season the Devils finished a game with only one goal, they have a 1-11-1 record, good for three points.

New Jersey has taken 11 points from the 13 games this season when it scored a pair of goals (5-7-1 record).

The Devils have scored at least three goals in 62 games (49-7-6, 104 points).

In the 45 games when New Jersey has scored a single power-play goal, it went 32-11-2 to record 66 points.

In the 60 games when it outshot its opponent, New Jersey is 36-18-6 (78 points).

The Devils have been outshot by opponents in 26 games, going 17-7-2 to record 36 points.

Rangers Splits and Trends

The Rangers have a 47-22-13 record this season and are 10-14-24 in matchups that have gone to overtime.

In the 31 games New York has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 33 points.

This season the Rangers registered just one goal in 13 games and have gone 2-9-2 (six points).

When New York has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 19 points (4-7-11 record).

The Rangers have scored more than two goals 50 times, earning 89 points from those matchups (44-5-1).

This season, New York has recorded a single power-play goal in 34 games has a record of 24-7-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, New York is 28-15-4 (60 points).

The Rangers' opponents have had more shots in 39 games. The Rangers went 22-7-10 in those matchups (54 points).

Devils Rank Devils AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 4th 3.52 Goals Scored 3.33 12th 8th 2.71 Goals Allowed 2.63 4th 4th 34.4 Shots 31.5 16th 5th 28.2 Shots Allowed 29.3 6th 13th 21.9% Power Play % 24.1% 7th 4th 82.6% Penalty Kill % 80.7% 13th

Devils vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, TVAS, MSGSN, and MSG

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

