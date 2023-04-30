Stephen Curry NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Warriors vs. Kings - April 30
Stephen Curry be on the court for the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Let's dive into the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|32.5
|29.4
|29.2
|Rebounds
|5.5
|6.1
|4.6
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.1
|PRA
|44.5
|41.8
|38.9
|PR
|38.5
|35.5
|33.8
|3PM
|4.5
|4.9
|4.3
Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings
- This season, Stephen Curry has made 10 shots per game, which accounts for 15.8% of his team's total makes.
- He's knocked down 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Kings are 25th in the league, giving up 118.1 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Kings are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest.
- The Kings are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.
- The Kings allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.
Stephen Curry vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/28/2023
|36
|29
|4
|5
|5
|1
|2
|4/26/2023
|42
|31
|2
|8
|2
|0
|0
|4/23/2023
|43
|32
|5
|4
|5
|0
|1
|4/20/2023
|37
|36
|6
|3
|6
|1
|2
|4/17/2023
|41
|28
|3
|6
|3
|1
|0
|4/15/2023
|37
|30
|6
|2
|6
|0
|0
|4/7/2023
|33
|25
|7
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11/13/2022
|37
|27
|6
|4
|3
|0
|1
|11/7/2022
|38
|47
|8
|8
|7
|0
|0
|10/23/2022
|31
|33
|5
|2
|7
|0
|1
