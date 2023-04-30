Vinnie Pasquantino and Byron Buxton are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins play at Target Field on Sunday (at 2:10 PM ET).

Royals vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

MLB Props Today: Kansas City Royals

Vinnie Pasquantino Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Pasquantino Stats

Pasquantino has 26 hits with seven doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and eight RBI.

He's slashing .260/.368/.480 on the season.

Pasquantino Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 28 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Twins Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 1-for-5 0 0 0 1

Bobby Witt Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Witt Jr. Stats

Bobby Witt Jr. has collected 26 hits with four doubles, two triples, four home runs and seven walks. He has driven in 10 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a .232/.277/.411 slash line on the year.

Witt Jr. Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Apr. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 1 at Twins Apr. 28 1-for-5 2 0 1 2 1 at Twins Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Diamondbacks Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (3-0) will make his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Gray has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Yankees Apr. 24 7.0 3 0 0 8 2 at Red Sox Apr. 18 5.0 7 1 1 7 2 vs. White Sox Apr. 12 5.0 3 0 0 5 2 vs. Astros Apr. 7 7.0 4 1 1 13 1 at Royals Apr. 1 5.0 3 0 0 1 4

Byron Buxton Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Buxton Stats

Buxton has recorded 23 hits with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 14 runs.

He's slashed .247/.317/.516 so far this season.

Buxton hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and seven RBI.

Buxton Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Royals Apr. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 vs. Royals Apr. 27 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Yankees Apr. 24 0-for-4 0 0 1 0

Jose Miranda Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Miranda Stats

Jose Miranda has 26 hits with three doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 12 runs.

He's slashed .243/.308/.355 so far this season.

Miranda brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .278 with a double, three home runs, a walk and four RBI.

Miranda Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Royals Apr. 29 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Royals Apr. 28 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 vs. Royals Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Yankees Apr. 26 2-for-3 3 2 3 8 vs. Yankees Apr. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.