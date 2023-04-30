On Sunday, April 30, Byron Buxton's Minnesota Twins (16-12) host Vinnie Pasquantino's Kansas City Royals (7-21) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -225 moneyline odds against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +180. A 7.5-run over/under has been set in this matchup.

Royals vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (3-0, 0.62 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (2-2, 6.67 ERA)

Royals vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 18 times and won 14, or 77.8%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 2-3 (winning 40% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Royals have come away with seven wins in the 27 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This year, the Royals have won one of five games when listed as at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

