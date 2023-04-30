Nick Pratto Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 2-for-3 in his last game, Nick Pratto and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)
- Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
- Pratto got a hit in 38.8% of his 49 games last season, with more than one hit in 14.3% of those games.
- He homered in 12.2% of his games in 2022 (six of 49), including 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.5% of his games a season ago (12 of 49), Pratto picked up an RBI. In six of those games (12.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- He crossed home plate in 14 of his 49 games a year ago (28.6%), with two or more runs scored three times (6.1%).
Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|24
|.205
|AVG
|.163
|.309
|OBP
|.230
|.410
|SLG
|.363
|10
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|7
|27/12
|K/BB
|39/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|24
|12 (48.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (29.2%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (16.7%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (16.7%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins allowed 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
- Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
