Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 7 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, on Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. Does a wager on Rantanen intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -120)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Rantanen has averaged 22:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +15.

In 45 of 82 games this season, Rantanen has scored a goal, with 13 of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Rantanen has a point in 60 games this year (out of 82), including multiple points 36 times.

In 39 of 82 games this year, Rantanen has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Rantanen has an implied probability of 54.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 12 105 Points 10 55 Goals 6 50 Assists 4

