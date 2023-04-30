Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 30 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate

  • Reyes has two home runs and four walks while batting .200.
  • In 38.9% of his 18 games this season, Reyes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 18 games played this year, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Reyes has driven in a run in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • In four of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
4 (44.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is second in MLB with a collective 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins have a 3.50 team ERA that ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Gray (3-0) takes the mound for the Twins in his sixth start of the season. He has a .62 ERA in 29 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he threw seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's .62 ERA ranks first, 1.069 WHIP ranks 21st, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 14th.
