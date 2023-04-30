Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Edward Olivares (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Edward Olivares At The Plate
- Olivares is batting .291 with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and five walks.
- Olivares will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last outings.
- Olivares has reached base via a hit in 15 games this season (of 22 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Olivares has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in 40.9% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 13.6%.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (91.7%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the league.
- The Twins have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 27 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- The Twins will send Gray (3-0) to the mound to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- The 33-year-old ranks first in ERA (.62), 21st in WHIP (1.069), and 14th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
