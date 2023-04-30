The Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken in the final game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 30, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet. The series is tied up at 3-3.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

The Avalanche game against the Kraken can be watched on TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet, so tune in to take in the action.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet

TNT, ROOT Sports NW, TVAS, ALT, and SportsNet Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/28/2023 Kraken Avalanche 4-1 COL 4/26/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 SEA 4/24/2023 Kraken Avalanche 3-2 (F/OT) SEA 4/22/2023 Kraken Avalanche 6-4 COL 4/20/2023 Avalanche Kraken 3-2 COL

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche have allowed 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 10th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 32 goals during that span.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49.1% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - J.T. Compher 82 17 35 52 28 28 48.8% Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4%

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken are 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 26 goals (2.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 29 goals over that span.

Kraken Key Players